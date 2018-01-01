Setting up your portfolio is easy
Auto Wallet Sync
Support for major coin wallets on MyEtherWallet, Coinbase, Jaxx, Ledger Nano S, Trezor and many others. Just add your Public Address and your holdings will appear automatically.
Easy Exchange Integration
We connect with 99 exchanges such as Bitfinex, Binance, Bittrex, Kraken, GDAX and many others. Set up a read only API key on your exchange and let Whalefolio update your holdings within the app. No more annoying manual transactions entry after trading!
Add in your own transactions
We support over 2000 cryptocurrencies just in case you need to add in additional transactions.