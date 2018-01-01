Stop updating your portfolio each time you trade cryptocurrency

/Whale

Refers to the wealthy big players in crypto with a massive amount of cryptocurrency holdings. Our special sauce algorithm scans public blockchains to determine who is a Whale. Compare your portfolio and see if you are a Small Fish or Whale.

Auto Wallet Sync

Support for major coin wallets on MyEtherWallet, Coinbase, Jaxx, Ledger Nano S, Trezor and many others. Just add your Public Address and your holdings will appear automatically.

Easy Exchange Integration

We connect with 99 exchanges such as Bitfinex, Binance, Bittrex, Kraken, GDAX and many others. Set up a read only API key on your exchange and let Whalefolio update your holdings within the app. No more annoying manual transactions entry after trading!

Add in your own transactions

We support over 2000 cryptocurrencies just in case you need to add in additional transactions.